Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 44,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,373. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

