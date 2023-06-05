Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Ultra Clean worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.25. 99,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 184.78 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.