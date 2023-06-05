Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 279,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

