Teton Advisors Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. 2,438,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

