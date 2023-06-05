Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Renasant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Renasant by 327.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. 185,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,727. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

