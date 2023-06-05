Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Standex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Standex International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Standex International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $144.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,474,417. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

