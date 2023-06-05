Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 13,115 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,552.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 97,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,891. Gambling.com Group Limited has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

