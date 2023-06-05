Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,540. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

