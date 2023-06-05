Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Texas Roadhouse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $111.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $116.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse
In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
