Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $111.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

