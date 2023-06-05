Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 8th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,659 shares during the period. Textron comprises about 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Textron were worth $119,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Textron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.45. 545,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,645. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

