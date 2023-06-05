The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

SCHW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. 5,311,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,867,086. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

