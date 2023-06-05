The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 16,600 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares in the company, valued at $962,938,274.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in St. Joe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

