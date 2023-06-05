The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $36,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. 90,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.