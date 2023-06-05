The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $624,537,000 after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.97. 15,512,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

