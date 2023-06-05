Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 174,097 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 174,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,342,000. Ecolab accounts for 1.5% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Ecolab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $173.40. 298,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

