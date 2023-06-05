Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 452,426 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 452,426 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,949,000. Splunk accounts for 2.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Splunk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.74. 391,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,827. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Profile

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

