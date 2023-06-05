Thematics Asset Management Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.05% of Xylem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 56,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 27,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Xylem by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,627. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

