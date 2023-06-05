Thematics Asset Management Invests $16.56 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.0% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $314.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,506. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $317.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.67 and a 200-day moving average of $265.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

