Thematics Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 166,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $25,216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $65.16. 689,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,171. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.