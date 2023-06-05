Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 107,433 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,583,708. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.22. 2,210,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

