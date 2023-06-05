Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 8,429 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,329.46. 20,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,454.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,472.58. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

