Thematics Asset Management Takes $9.53 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 549,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cryoport by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,868 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cryoport by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,486 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,743 shares of company stock worth $3,879,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $19.32. 164,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.27. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

