Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0392 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $241.36 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,162,153,741 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

