Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 7,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 173,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

THRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $824.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Thryv by 56.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

