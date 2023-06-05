Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TT stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 735,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average is $177.66. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

