Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,562 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,367,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,234,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

