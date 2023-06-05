Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

