TUI (LON:TUI) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 843 ($10.42) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,680 ($20.76). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised TUI to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.27) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 495 ($6.12) price objective on TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 662.60 ($8.19).

Shares of TUI stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Monday, reaching GBX 534 ($6.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,339. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,966.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 688.24. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,933 ($23.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

