Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.55

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 7099351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,998,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

