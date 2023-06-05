UMA (UMA) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, UMA has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00007189 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $137.61 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,695,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,309,149 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

