Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.71. The company had a trading volume of 550,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,689. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,690 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,212. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

