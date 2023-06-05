Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.