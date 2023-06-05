UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.51 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00013642 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $619,839.23 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,192,407 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,198,378.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.58942024 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $434,931.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

