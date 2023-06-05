Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.25. 1,336,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,604. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.