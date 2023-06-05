Utah Retirement Systems Has $10.39 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 10,636,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,941,001. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

