Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,166 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

