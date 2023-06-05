Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

