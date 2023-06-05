Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VALE traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.61. 18,686,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,225,389. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

