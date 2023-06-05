Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. 1,317,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.