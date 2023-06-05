Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Increased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,840 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

