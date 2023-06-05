Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Providence First Trust Co’s Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.76. 1,384,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,634. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

