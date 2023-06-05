Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,163,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,364,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 514,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after buying an additional 147,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. 1,220,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,297. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

