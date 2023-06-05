Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,900 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,786,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,299,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. 505,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,209. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.