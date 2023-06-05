Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Acquired by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up 3.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PCVX stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 159,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $54.84.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
