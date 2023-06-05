Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.96. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 124,804 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

