Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.96.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 124,804 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

