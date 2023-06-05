Velas 1-Day Volume Hits $597,535.13 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $35.77 million and approximately $597,535.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,459,142,159 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,142,156 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

