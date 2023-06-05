Verge Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $29.38 million and $971,600.73 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,652.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00340745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00542927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00425217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,697,294 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,697,288 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.