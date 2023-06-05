Verge Tops 24-Hour Volume of $774,821.31 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and $774,821.31 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00346451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00548759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00066981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00425506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,683,750 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

