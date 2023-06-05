Verge (XVG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $738,321.44

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $30.26 million and $738,321.44 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,443.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00341015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00544068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00424516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,690,563 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,690,569 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

